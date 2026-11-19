– Before Hulk Hogan revealed himself as Scott Hall and Kevin Nash’s mystery partner, he had a question for Eric Bischoff about who the third man was going to be. On 83 Weeks, Bischoff recalled getting a call from Hogan, who wanted him to come out to Northern California while he was filming Santa With Muscles.

“Hulk is sitting in a movie trailer somewhere in the mountains in Northern California shooting the movie Santa With Muscles when he calls me and says, ‘Hey, can you come out see me?’ I get to his trailer. I’ll tell the story quickly. I get to his trailer and his first question was, ‘Hey, brother. So, who’s the third man?’”

Fans got their answer at Bash at the Beach that July, when Hogan dropped the leg on Randy Savage and sided with Hall and Nash. Bischoff also recalled where he and Hogan went backstage to work through Hogan’s original nWo promo. Hogan liked to trade lines with Bischoff, which meant finding somewhere they could hear each other.

“It was in a janitor’s closet because there was just too much going on around us. It was in a place that was quiet, and we just volleyed back and forth setting these things up.”

– Roddy Piper confronted Hogan at Halloween Havoc 1996, but for the next two weeks, fans who tuned in to Nitro saw footage of that confrontation while Piper was away. Conrad Thompson asked Bischoff whether WCW would have gotten more out of saving Piper’s surprise appearance for its larger television audience.

“No, you’re not [overthinking it]. And I can’t put my finger on the details in terms of why we did this. Clearly, we made a big decision because it’s kind of outside creative protocol, so to speak.”

Bischoff said WCW had taught its audience a pretty reliable pattern. Fans watched feuds build on Nitro, paid to see the finish and tuned back in on Monday to find out who was next. His best guess was that having Piper walk out at Halloween Havoc gave those fans a reason to expect a surprise on Sunday, too.

“In this case, to try to keep the audience a little bit off balance, again, the only thing I could think of was, because this was kind of my line of thinking at the time, was let’s do something we don’t normally do. If we want it to be believable, if we want it to feel real, blah blah blah blah blah, or let’s just break them out of the habit, the subconscious habit they have of how to consume our product. Let’s make them think differently. That could have been it because that was also something that we’re doing across the board with Nitro.”

If you use any portion of these quotes, please credit 83 Weeks with Eric Bischoff and Conrad Thompson.