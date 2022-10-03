Eric Bischoff shared his opinion that he considers the industry entertainment first, sports second in pro wrestling during the latest episode of his 83 Weeks Podcast.

Bischoff stated that he’s not a fan of wrestling matches but rather a fan of the stories that the show tells.

“I’m going to get burned. I’m going to get crucified for what I’m about to say. But guess what? I don’t care. I’m just not that big of a fan of wrestling matches. I’m a big fan of the story and the way the show is architected. Built. Formatted. Created. I’m a big fan of new ideas. Sometimes they work sometimes they don’t.”

Bischoff explained that he watched little to none of WWE while in charge of WCW during the Monday Night War.

“No [I didn’t watch WWF content.] I was aware. If I heard of something that was coming up that was significant, that people were excited about or interested in and I got word of that, I’d check it out. But I didn’t study it. I didn’t keep track of it. I didn’t really think about it all that much. “To the extent that there were things about the WWF that were really noticeable I watched WWF at that time, and when I would drop in, more often than not, I was dropping in to see how they produced their show. I wasn’t tuning in to watch a wrestling match.”

