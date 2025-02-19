Eric Bischoff has clarified his contract status with WWE.

When asked by a fan if he was under contract after he’s featured in the WWE 2K25 video game, the WCW and WWE alumnus responded with the following:

“I receive royalties whenever WWE uses my likeness. It was a part of my original talent agreement and is/was standard language for talent agreements. I have no contract w WWE. Legends or otherwise.”

I receive royalties whenever WWE uses my likeness. It was a part of my original talent agreement and is/was standard language for talent agreements. I have no contract w WWE. Legends or otherwise. https://t.co/syp8dI4l9g — Eric Bischoff (@EBischoff) February 17, 2025

During an appearance on Tuesday’s edition of Logan Paul’s “IMPAULSIVE” podcast, Michael Cole expressed his belief that WWE’s storytelling is what brought the company to Netflix.

You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:

On WWE’s storytelling emphasis: “That’s why Netflix wanted us. Netflix understands we are a storytelling entity first. We’re not professional wrestling anymore, we haven’t been for many years. We’re an entertainment product. We need stories so our fans can emotionally invest in our characters. Why do they hate Logan Paul? Because he’s a cocky prick, right? As a character.”

On the company’s ability to connect with fans: “We’re an entertainment product. It’s the emotional connection, whether you’re a bad guy or good guy. It’s one of the reasons we’re on Netflix now. I tell people all the time, I’ve never pretended in 28 years to be a professional wrestling announcer. I’m not. I’m a narrator, I’m a storytelling, I’m a pitch man, I’m a play-by-play announcer, somewhat. I embellish stories, I create characters. I’m a jack of all trades. That’s one thing, when I first started my career here, now of the reasons fans hated me, because I wasn’t a professional wrestling announcer. I think over the years they’ve come to respect the work ethic and they also understand that I’ve been a soundtrack for a couple of generations. Not only in the business, but for fans watching at home.

“I think people are beginning to understand now, ‘You don’t have to call every single move in a wrestling match.’ You make sure you call the big spots and big moments, but it’s more important for me to explain to our audience who [the superstars] are. Especially with Netflix, we have so many new viewers tuning in now. I hear all over the country, no matter where we travel, people coming up to us and saying, ‘I’ve never watched WWE before. I never understood what it was. I thought it was a bunch of old men running around in tights.’ Now they understand that it’s actually a television show, episodic, each and every week. One of my jobs now, which I love, is being able to educate this new audience on who you guys are. Who is Logan Paul? Who is John Cena? Who is Roman Reigns? But do it in a way where we’re not insulting the old school fans.”

Moose and Oba Femi have shared their thoughts following their face-to-face on this week’s episode of WWE NXT.

During the opening segment of this week’s episode of WWE NXT, Moose came down to confront Femi. The two teased a match in the future.

You can check out a few post-show “Digital Exclusives” below: