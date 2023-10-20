Eric Bischoff weighs in on Sting’s big news about retirement.

The Icon announced on this past Wednesday’s Dynamite that he will wrestle his final matchup at the 2024 AEW Revolution pay-per-view. Bischoff gave his thoughts on Sting, who he worked with a great deal back in WCW, on the latest edition of his Strictly Business podcast.

Happy for him. I think anytime somebody who has been in the public eye, and in a career like professional wrestling in particular, has an opportunity to end their career the way they want to under their own terms, that’s always a great thing. I’m happy for Steve Borden, I’m happy for the fans who’ve been a fan of the character Sting for a long time. When it plays out really well and is all said and done, Steve Borden is sitting on a rocking chair in Dallas, Texas watching the sun set, where he can look back at this part of his career and smile, because that’s what it’s all about.

Bischoff later states that Sting’s retirement tour can help AEW with television ratings and ticket sales if AEW does it right.

Hard to say, depends what they do. What’s the build up look like, is there a story leading up to it, how much promotion does it get, how much attention does it get? Remains to be seen. Do I think it can? Absolutely I think it can. Do I think it will? Who knows, we’ll find out.

Sting will be making his next appearance for AEW on the October 25th edition of Dynamite. You can check out the latest lineup here.

