At age 70, former WCW Executive Vice President and class of 2021 WWE Hall of Fame inductee Eric Bischoff is in unbelievable physical shape.

Quite simply put: he’s shredded.

Fellow WWE Hall of Fame legend and longtime friend of Bischoff, Diamond Dallas Page, released a video documenting Bischoff’s new diet and exercise routine, showing off the impressive results it has already garnered.

“I started lifting seriously about six months ago,” Bischoff stated in the video. “I’ve had a gym membership for like 11 years, and I never went in. Now I’m in there five, six days a week for 70 to 90 minutes at a stretch. I’m addicted now—I can’t not go to the gym.”

Later in the discussion, Bischoff admitted that simply getting started turned out to be the hardest part of the whole process.

“The hardest part for me was getting my fat ass into the gym,” Bischoff said. “But once I got into the rhythm, I enjoyed it. I went about it very pragmatically—very slowly. I really watched my form, read a lot, watched a lot of videos—making sure I was doing things right.”