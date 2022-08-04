WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff was the latest guest on Ryan Satin’s Out Of Character podcast to discuss the retirement of Vince McMahon, and give his thoughts on his son-in-law, the legendary Triple H, taking over as head of WWE creative. Check out Bischoff’s full thoughts on the subject in the highlights below.

Says he is very optimistic about Triple H being in charge of creative:

“Here’s what I’m excited about. I’m very, very optimistic. Now I’m not tight with Triple H. We get along. We can be together in a room, and it can be very, very pleasant and borderline fun. But we don’t hang. He doesn’t drink anyway, but if he did, we didn’t go out for drinks, none of that. We don’t chat, so I don’t know him personally. But I did get a chance to, for a very brief period of time, four months back in 2019, get a chance to work with him. Here’s what I think. I think Stephanie has been the head of creative under Vince. I think Triple H has been the head of creative under Vince. I think both of them know that as phenomenal of a process as Vince McMahon’s process was, and what it achieved over the last couple of decades, the fact that it’s a five billion dollar market-capped company with a global footprint speaks to Vince McMahon and his process. If I’m right, there is a whole lot of talented people that I did get to work with a lot, for a short period of time, that I have nothing but admiration, not just respect, that comes along with the admiration. So at the same time, you’ve got a new creative regime, although it came up under the mentorship of Vince McMahon, that’s a great thing, by the way. But they also see that things have to change.”

On WWE moving back to a TV-14 rating:

“Oh and by the way, if this TV-14 think is true, that means we get a whole bunch of different colors that we can put on our palette to paint our pictures with. We’re no longer restricted to just these few little colors here because these are safe colors and advertisers love these colors, and this is where we make our money. But if we’re gonna move into a different rating because the networks are comfortable with the fact that they can increase revenues by going a little older and skewing a little older, that gives writers and producers more colors to paint pictures with.”

