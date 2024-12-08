Eric Bischoff says he’s not under a Legends deal with WWE.

During the latest edition of his “83 Weeks” podcast. Bischoff, who recently worked the MLW One-Shot event, confirmed that he’s not under a WWE Legends contract.

Bischoff said, “I did two WWE episodes. One on NXT and one for the WWE on the A&E Network. Then 48 hours later, I’m on an MLW show, who, by the way, was in a lawsuit with WWE… I don’t even have a legends agreement with WWE.”

He continued, “I don’t have a written agreement with anybody. I don’t even have a handshake deal with anybody. If TNA were to call me and say. ‘Hey, we’re doing something. We’d like you to show up.’ If it fit into my schedule and it sounded fun, I’ll do it.”

