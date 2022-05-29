Eric Bischoff shared his opinion on CM Punk during the latest episode of his 83 Weeks Podcast.

During it, Biscoff recapped his issues with Punk and noted that Punk took a shot at Hulk Hogan in an interview with Rasslin’ where Punk called him a piece of sh**.

“A lot of the comments I made, the shots I took at CM Punk, is just because I think he’s a disrespectful guy. If you’re going to get yourself over, go out and get yourself over. But if you’re going to go out – and for example – in his very first promo, first thing you do is go out and talk about what a piece of shit Hulk Hogan is. Well, guess what, CM Punk doesn’t know Hulk Hogan. How does he know that? He doesn’t know that,” said Bischoff. “If CM Punk would’ve worked with Hulk Hogan or knew Hulk Hogan and he had that opinion, that’s his opinion. But if you don’t even f***ing know somebody and you’re going to go out there and try to get yourself over in your very first interview by burying somebody who has contributed so much to this business, and is probably partly responsible for you even having the opportunity that you have to talk your s**t, I find that to be disrespectful,” said the Hall of Famer.

