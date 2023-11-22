Eric Bischoff gives his thoughts on this weekend’s WWE Survivor Series premium live event and the WarGames matchup that will headline it.

The Hall of Famer spoke about the match during a recent edition of his 83 Weeks podcast, where he reflected on Dusty Rhodes, who invented the WarGames matchup back in the day. Bischoff then says he thinks it’s very cool that Dusty’s son, top WWE superstar Cody Rhodes, now gets to compete in that match as a featured talent.

It’s a story within a story. You’ve got the wrestling story, in-ring story. As we’re really heading into WrestleMania, it’s not too early to say that. In another 60 days, we’re gonna be hearing about people being inducted into the 2024 Hall of Fame. It’s not that far away, so I think that you’ve got Cody Rhodes’ wrestling story, and then you’ve got life. The story of life, and the story of life is that Dusty Rhodes was the visionary behind WarGames. I think Cody, to have the opportunity to participate, and not just participate but participate as a featured talent, it’s full circle shit, brother, and I love it. I love that kind of thing. I’m partial to Cody and the entire Rhodes family. But even beyond that, this is cool shit. This is the kind of story that makes sports so interesting.

