Eric Bischoff gave his thoughts on various topics on the latest episode of his 83 Weeks Podcast.

During it, Bischoff talked about WWE’s version of the LWO with Rey Mysterio, Zelina Vega, Santos Escobar, Joaquin Wilde, and Cruz Del Toro. Here is what he had to say:

“I love it. I mean, the Latino World Order started in WCW, and it got a little bit of attention. We spent a little bit of time on it, not pushing it as hard as we could have, obviously, but to see it kind of. Manifest is currently 20-odd years later in WWE. I can’t help but, you know, pat myself on the back a little bit for that. But seeing the fresh coat of paint or fresh paint of coat or whatever it is is awesome. Awesome. And it makes sense. It fits. You know, it’s very, very cool. You know, Carlito is a great guy. A great performer. Again, another story and the guy’s been around for a minute. He was in WWE when I was there as a talent. Yeah, 20 years ago. And to see him look as great as he looks and still be able to go out there, perform and now get an opportunity at the level he’s getting that opportunity at. To see Rey Mysterio in a perfect role for Rey at this point in his career. This is a perfect role for Rey and everything else that’s being built around it. It’s aside from the fact that I’m a little bit proud. Just a little bit. I think it’s great, great character work and great story potential.”

