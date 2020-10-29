Eric Bischoff has made another surprise appearance for All Elite Wrestling.

The former WWE SmackDown Executive Director was involved in the Inner Circle’s Town Hall segment on tonight’s edition of Dynamite on TNT, where Bischoff questioned whether superstar MJF was a good fit for Chris Jericho’s faction.

AEW President Tony Khan would take to Twitter immediately after the segment and write, “It’s great to have @EBischoff visiting us at #AEWDynamite! It’s always great to see Eric, and it’s nice to have Eric back on TNT participating with Chris Jericho and MJF in the Inner Circle Town Hall!”

Check it out below.