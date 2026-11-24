– Eric Bischoff thinks Vince McMahon has reason to be grateful for WCW Monday Nitro. On 83 Weeks, Conrad Thompson recalled Raw getting a three-minute head start and Nitro answering by going on the air five minutes early. Bischoff enjoyed that little fight over the clock. He also believes the larger fight with WCW pushed McMahon to make changes the WWF needed to survive.

“But he loves the fight. He loves it. If it wasn’t me, it needed to be somebody else.”

Bischoff gave Ted Turner a share of the credit for putting a wrestling competitor back in McMahon’s way. In his view, McMahon could have kept making television for the same audience for years if fans hadn’t been able to switch over to Nitro on Monday nights.

“He’s got to be grateful to me and to Ted for giving him an opportunity to get back in the game and to fight, ’cause he’d been coasting.”

– Bischoff said WCW had written itself into a corner by the time Roddy Piper confronted him on the November 18, 1996, Nitro. Fans understood what the nWo wanted from WCW. What Bischoff and his crew were having trouble explaining was why Turner kept letting Hulk Hogan, Scott Hall and Kevin Nash get away with it.

“I would have much preferred to fade away from on-camera work and just concentrate strictly on running the company and the show. But it became apparent in the months preceding this where it was getting harder and harder to explain some of the things that the nWo was willing or able to get away with.”

Piper caught Bischoff in a lie about visiting his home in Oregon to negotiate a match with Hogan. When Hogan came to the ring and embraced Bischoff, the audience finally had an answer. The man who could have put a stop to the nWo had been on its side. Bischoff said he couldn’t remember who first suggested putting him in that spot.

– Asked for one Bill Watts decision he disagreed with, Bischoff went straight to the floor outside the ring. He understood why Watts thought removing the protective pads would make WCW matches look more real. The wrestlers taking those falls were the ones who had to pay for that look.

“Yeah, that was pretty stupid. Again, I understand the logic, but at that point there was such a, again, profound lack of understanding of what the audience has evolved into by that point.”

Watts reminded Bischoff of his former AWA boss, Verne Gagne. Bischoff had watched Gagne spend his own money trying to keep the AWA alive, and he still valued the experience both men had. Where he broke with them was over how much of the old approach their audiences still wanted.

“You have to evolve with the audience’s expectations and the product and the way the product is being presented at the highest level. You have to pay attention to it and you have to adapt to it.”

Source: 83 Weeks with Eric Bischoff and Conrad Thompson.