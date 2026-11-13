Eric Bischoff says the nWo had something many later wrestling factions lack: a reason to exist that viewers could understand immediately. Its attempt to take over WCW gave each disruption a purpose, and he believes a group without a similarly clear mission is just a collection of wrestlers sharing a look.

On 83 Weeks, Conrad Thompson pointed to the nWo collecting championships as part of its attempt to dominate WCW. Bischoff used that example to explain why, in his view, simply putting several wrestlers together does not make a faction compelling.

“I think about this from time to time whenever I see a new faction being presented on television. … I don’t want to pretend that I’ve watched all of them closely, but I think the one common denominator, well, there’s several. One is none of them come close to the nWo or DX. They just don’t.”

Bischoff set The Bloodline aside for separate analysis because, as he put it, its story is a different kind of angle rather than a takeover. His criticism concerned groups whose shared appearance and attitude never establish what they are trying to accomplish.

“None of these factions ever have a purpose. They have a look. They have an attitude. They don’t have a … purpose. What are they there to do? Why did they form this faction? What’s their goals? And if those goals, if that identity, if that purpose, if that intent, whatever word you feel you need to use, if it isn’t clear right from the beginning and kind of become a part of the faction’s personality, because the faction has to have a personality, not just the people in it, if you don’t have that, then what do you have?”

He said that mission gives viewers a reason to follow a group week after week. Without a stated goal, he argued, run-ins and collective promos leave no question for the audience to track.

“You’ve got three, four, five people that are all hanging out together and cut promos together and running in each other’s matches, but there’s no real mission. And if there is, it’s never clear. … Well, if they don’t have a stated goal, why do I care? It’s just another faction.”

Bischoff described the nWo’s premise as two former WCW employees returning from the WWF feeling wronged and seeking revenge. He said the group’s actions, from taking over sets to spray painting a truck, all followed that takeover story.

“They became huge stars in WWF and now they were coming back to take revenge. That’s the fundamental premise of that story. They were coming in to take over because they felt they were wronged. Now, you can debate whether that was a good premise or a bad premise, but at least it was a premise, and it was something that the audience did get a hold of because they felt that it kind of felt real. Taking over the set, spray painting the truck, doing all that … the nWo did, they did because they wanted to take over the company. That’s the thing that I think is missing the most in all of these attempts to create these factions that never go anywhere, because we don’t know where they were going to start with.”

Bischoff has criticized the number of modern factions before. His comments here focus on the specific goal that made the nWo’s on-screen acts part of the same story.

Watch the original 83 Weeks video.