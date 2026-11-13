Eric Bischoff says the nWo’s patient storytelling is harder to reproduce when wrestling companies feel pressure to deliver a new television attraction every week. On 83 Weeks, he agreed with Conrad Thompson’s assessment that WCW let its 1996 stories develop through smaller beats instead of rushing to resolve them.

Thompson pointed to Hollywood Hogan’s celebration after Halloween Havoc, Roddy Piper’s unresolved confrontation and the Outsiders’ tentative approach to Diamond Dallas Page. Bischoff said a successful show had room to let those details breathe.

No, that’s exactly it. And that’s again the advantage of when you’re hot, you can take your time. You can, you can do subtle little things. Not everything has to be over the top.

Bischoff linked the change to the importance of television rights revenue and the pressure to maintain ratings. He offered an approximate figure for WWE’s broadcast-rights share, rather than a verified financial accounting, before describing the creative effect he sees across the industry.

So, keeping those numbers up and satisfying that, that revenue stream, um, puts a lot of pressure on you. And you’re constantly trying to come up with the next big thing. I’m sure the same thing, you know, is going on in AEW or any, anywhere else where you’re really trying to push the numbers. And unfortunately, when you’re in that position, you’re more inclined to jump from one big thing to the next big thing to the next big thing while you’re searching for it.

For Bischoff, the cost is the connective tissue that keeps viewers following a story from week to week. His argument develops a different point from his earlier comments about modern wrestling factions.

And you don’t get the nuance. You don’t get the subtleties of the story. You don’t get the little, um, the little trail that you can, you know, that people have a fun time following in a story. So much of that you don’t get anymore because of the nature of television today. You know, even, you know, you look at commercial television, just the commercial breaks are what, four or five minutes long now? I mean, you just don’t have the time sometimes to tell the type of story that, you know, is sticky because you’re either pressured creatively to jump a little higher than you jumped last week or to reverse a trend. Um, it, it, it takes the fun out of producing, to be honest with you as a writer, I’m sure.

Bischoff was looking back at WCW’s 1996 nWo run while making a broader point about how stories are paced today. The discussion appears in the original 83 Weeks video.