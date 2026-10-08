Eric Bischoff says WCW’s USA Today advertising during the nWo takeover story had an audience beyond newspaper readers. On 83 Weeks, he recalled pushing for the ad because sports radio hosts regularly pulled material from the paper, giving WCW a chance to turn a paid placement into wider conversation.

Conrad Thompson brought up the nWo-branded ad while revisiting the September 23, 1996 episode of Monday Nitro. The ad helped the faction’s storyline claim that it could take over the show feel bigger than an angle confined to television.

“I had to work at convincing people to spend money in USA Today. And the way I did it is by explaining to them how I love morning drive radio, right? Back when I lived in Minnesota, it was Tom Bernard at KQRS. … Every morning I’m driving to work and doing whatever, and I’m listening to the radio, and every morning Tom Bernard’s talking about sports. And he’d always reference USA Today. So he’d use USA Today for his material on his talk show. And then whenever I would travel, I would notice that a lot of sports jocks did the exact same thing.”

Bischoff said that pattern made the paper useful as a way to reach broadcasters who could discuss the ad with listeners. His dollar figures were an estimate of possible exposure, not a verified return from this specific placement.

“So, I’m thinking, ‘Wait a minute. They’re getting all their material from USA Today, so let’s talk to them. Let’s put some in there that’ll make them go, ‘Hey, this is fun. Let’s talk about this.” And that’s why I was focused on USA. So if a full page ad cost me $50,000, I’d probably get $450,000 with the free advertising because morning drive time jocks would be talking about it. Because they saw it in USA Today. It’s really that simple. I wasn’t advertising to the readers of the USA, I was advertising to the sports radio guys that used it for reference.”

The discussion comes after Bischoff recalled Randy Savage and Miss Elizabeth’s relationship in WCW in another 83 Weeks segment. This account focuses on why he wanted the newspaper ad and who he hoped would talk about it.

Source: 83 Weeks, “When the nWo Bought Ads in a National Newspaper”.