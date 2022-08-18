WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff recently spoke with Shakiel Mahjouri of SHAK Wrestling and commented on a possible WWE return with Executive Vice President of Talent Relations & Head of Creative Triple H in charge.

“There’s no need for me,” Bischoff said. “What I have to contribute at this point, we’re beginning to see on television. Maybe this is just me being so hyper-optimistic because the last 10 years of wrestling has bored the F out of me. It’s so hard, you know, I want to be excited about it. I want to be interested. I talk about it. I’ve been in the business for 35 years or 30-some-odd years. Damn, I want to be excited about the business, but it’s just bored me to death for such a long time.

“I had a little bit of hope with AEW. I had some hope there. Up until probably six months ago or eight months ago, I kind of threw in the towel because I started seeing the same pattern of whatever over and over again. I thought, ‘Okay, something different, something different.’ But there’s been nothing different out of the WWE either. I’ve been pretty critical of WWE as well. I make more headlines or I’m critical of AEW, but I’m actually just as critical of WWE.”

Bischoff continued and said WWE doesn’t need him.

“Maybe just because I’m getting a little bit of an indication that something really good is coming, I’m overly excited,” he said. “But if I’m right, then what the hell would I have to contribute? They don’t need me. That discipline and that story structure and a commitment to format and episodic television is the one thing that separated me from everybody else that was doing it for a long time. But if they’re figuring that out in WWE, they don’t need to spend a plane ticket on me.”

Below is SHAK's full interview with Bischoff:

