During a recent episode of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff spoke on Arn Anderson believing that wrestlers should be allowed to use steroids. Here’s what he had to say:

Let’s put professional sports and amateur competition aside – let’s just talk about life in general and entertainment……for full disclosure, I take testosterone. I’m 65 years old, and my doctor prescribes it to me. If you go to a legitimate doctor and they monitor your blood panels, they’re watching the levels of all kinds of different things in your blood system. To optimally benefit from a particular hormone but all the other natural occurring hormones in your blood system, you want those to be at optimal levels. I want my hormone levels at 65 years old to be what they would be when I was 35. Not just testosterone, and obviously, I’m no bodybuilder, and I’m not doing it to look better on TV.

I’m doing it because I truly believe the quality of my life – my energy level, my ability to continue doing things physically that I enjoy doing – I feel better when I’m at an optimal hormone balance. So, for people like me, who aren’t even in the entertainment business and want to feel better and you’re working with a doctor and monitoring all the other things, I think hormone therapy is a wonderful advance in science and health. Women have been using it for decades and decades because of the other things that occur when women get older. For men, it’s relative new thing. All the research points to a legitimate prescribed and hormone therapy for men and for women is a healthy thing that can help you live longer and enjoy the time you do have as you get older.