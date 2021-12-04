On the latest edition of 83 Weeks WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff spoke about Raw women’s champion Becky Lynch, and how he finds her to be the best character in today’s professional wrestling scene. Highlights from the episode can be found below.

Calls Becky Lynch the best character in wrestling:

“And I say that I mean, she is the best character in wrestling right now. I mean, she is so authentic. You know, I was thinking about this. It’s funny you brought her name up. I was thinking about her a little while ago.”

How WWE doesn’t have very many authentic characters aside from Lynch:

“There are so very few authentic-feeling characters, especially in WWE, because everything is so well-crafted and polished, except for Becky. Even her social media, there is something special about her as a performer. She really gets it. So, I watch her.”

(H/T and transcribed by Sportskeeda)