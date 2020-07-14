Eric Bischoff On Bill Watts Banning Heels & Faces From Flying On The Same Plane

During a recent episode of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff spoke on Bill Watts not allowing heels and faces to fly on the same airplane and why he thought it was a bad idea. Here’s what he had to say:

Let’s say you got 30 guys on a show, that’d be a big show, that’d be a PPV. The heels and the babyfaces can’t fly together, so we’re gonna double the amount of flights that guys are going to have to take to get in to a PPV. The odds of those flights being canceled or delayed or otherwise creating issues or having flight issues and not getting in on time, now just went exponentially higher, you just have more flights, right? I think the odds of people missing flights or getting to the shows late as a result of not being able to fly together was much higher than a plane going down, and probably would have set up a much more challenging logistical nightmare in terms of travel as oppose to the catastrophic one of a flight going down. I’ve never heard of anything like that, goddamn that’s bizarre.

You can listen below:

Credit: 83 Weeks. H/T 411Mania.