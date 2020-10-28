During a recent episode of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff spoke on an interview that Bret Hart did in 1993 where he questioned WCW’s drug testing policy and implied that the majority of the roster abused drugs. Here’s what he had to say:

Typical of Bret Hart then and now. If Bret Hart doesn’t have someone to bury, criticize, blame – he can’t really have much of a conversation. He doesn’t have much to say. It didn’t resonate with me, partially because I don’t know – WWE, Vince McMahon, federal court, indicted, distribution. This isn’t the WWE of today – we’re going back a long time to 1993. We talked about Shawn Michaels – let’s talk about drug abuse in WWE in 1993 and guys like Shawn Michaels. And let’s talk about the steroid abuse and the indictments and the allegations. I think Bret was probably trying to clear the smoke in his own room and creating it in somebody else’s as much as anything. That’s just Bret. I’ll paraphrase Bret – I don’t mean to say anything bad about anybody, but Bret has a tendency to be a whiny bitch. It just is what it is. The last time I saw Bret, I told him I was gonna take the high road, and he continues to just rehash all his negative nonsense. It doesn’t make me angry, that’s just Bret. Whether he’s burying Ric Flair, whether he’s burying Mick Foley, whether he’s burying Vince McMahon, whether he’s burying Eric Bischoff, whether he’s buying Bill Goldberg – he’s just a negative, miserable guy. He was doing it in 1993, and he’s still doing it today.

You can listen HERE.

Credit: 83 Weeks. H/T 411Mania.