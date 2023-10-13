Eric Bischoff gave his thoughts on various topics on the latest episode of his Strictly Business podcast.

During it, Bischoff talked about WWE NXT, the potential of Bron Breakker, and more. Here are the highlights:

On the current state of NXT and the possibility of it creating more main eventers than ever:

“You could be right. You know, I don’t know how to respond to that. You could be right. You know, certain talents have come from and made the main roster and are now enjoying tremendous success. Of course, whether or not there will be more of that remains to be seen. Half glass full says Absolutely. Half glass empty makes me go, well, it’s too early to tell. I don’t know. Maybe. Probably. Perhaps. How’s that?”

On his belief Bron Breakker is ready to be called up to the main roster:

“Oh, I agree with that. I agree with that. I mean, I’m every week, not every week. That’s exaggerating. But I bet you once or twice a month, I ask myself whether I’m driving down the road. When am I going to see Bron Breakker on the main roster? Because he’s, in my opinion, as from the outside looking in, man, he’s ready. He’s just, you know, he’s just bursting with talent and he’s got a strong character, and I’m guessing I don’t know him. I know his father really well. But, as a younger talent, you’re probably chomping at the bit, waiting to get that opportunity. And I think one of the things that WWE, WWE is doing so well with NXT is, as you just pointed out, really developing that talent. So then, when they do make that jump to prime time to the big show. It is close to being. You’ll never be flawless, but you’re as close to that as you can get. You’re not learning on the job in front of a massive national television audience. That’s what NXT is for. But they’re getting that experience. They’re getting that confidence. They’re developing instincts and timing. Finding their characters and maybe discovering new ways of presenting that character, because that’s what happens with reps. Repetitions. You just get a little more insight into what can work. And that discipline, that’s that’s first of all, it’s very hard to be disciplined in that regard because you constantly want, you know, to put some great talent on television. And I’m using Braun as an example. There’s probably more, but it will pay great dividends, and you won’t see a learning curve that you would otherwise see. If someone comes from outside the WWE system and learns what works best in WWE.”

On WCW considering live events for just developmental talent:

“Of course. We had many, many, many conversations and probably attempted a time or two to create live events. Non-televised live events specifically to and for developmental talent and giving an opportunity to those talents to develop their skills in front of a live crowd. Because no matter how extensively you train, if you’re training in front of four walls and the rest of the people on the roster, you never really connect with the audience. You don’t learn that finesse, that instinct, the timing. You just can’t learn that in a training facility, no matter how hard you try or how hard your coaches try to teach you that you have to get out in front of a live audience, whether that’s a live television audience, which is ideal, or a live show, which is not as ideal but still valuable. But yeah, we would have loved that. The reason we didn’t do it was expense, to be very honest about it.”

