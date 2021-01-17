Eric Bischoff was interviewed exclusively by SK Wrestling’s Riju Dasgupta to discuss a wide range of topics.

During it, the former WWE SmackDown Executive Director talked about why he doesn’t think WWE doing cinematic matches will stick around.

“I don’t think it’s the future of the business; I think it’s a valuable component. I think it’s a special attraction. I think if it’s done too much, it will lose some of its value to the audience when everything becomes a cinematic style match; then it’s no longer special.

“I think if the cinematic matches are presented as a special event, once a year, or twice a year, or in unique story-driven situations, I think it could become a very valuable part of the presentation. But I think to rely on that exclusively as a presentation would diminish their value.”