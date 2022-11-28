In an exclusive for WrestlingNews.co, Eric Bischoff spoke with Steve Fall’s Ten Count to promote his second autobiography ‘Grateful’ by Guy Evans, and during it, he gave his thoughts on CM Punk.

CM Punk’s future in wrestling remains unclear following his reported backstage fight with Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks after AEW’s All Out pay-per-view. He was stripped of the World Title and suspended, although it’s been reported that he’s in talks with AEW about a contract buyout.

Bischoff doesn’t think Triple H should bring him back.