During a recent episode of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff spoke on DDP winning the WCW World Title. Here’s what he had to say:

So excited that the vibration that it created within Diamond Dallas Page reverberates to this day. I say that with respect. It changed him. I don’t want to get heavy here, but it was a goal for DDP. It was something everybody told him was impossible. There were a lot of things working against DDP, not the least of the fact that he was my friend and neighbor, but because he was older and people didn’t think he could pull it off. He had been a manager for so long, nobody internally took him seriously as a wrestler. There was a lot going against him. To reach this level, particularly in a ring full of some of the talent he got to experience this moment with, clearly was life-changing for him. Look at what he’s done with his life since then. I think this was a pivotal moment for him, and it was a real moment for him. He did really win the heavyweight championship of the world in a way that matters the most. He put in the work, he achieved the impossible, and he was getting recognized by his peers for his effort. There’s not a better feeling than that. I think he’s still experiencing it to this day because he believes in himself.