During a recent episode of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff spoke on the biggest differences that he sees between TNA and AEW. Here’s what he had to say:

TNA at different points in time did have some great storylines……I also think in kind of comparing what AEW has done and what TNA failed to do, AEW does a good job marketing themselves outside of their television show. TNA had the outlook or the perspective that all you had to do was put a television show on the air, and people will come. That’s true to a certain degree. But you’ve gotta preach outside the choir in your own church in order to attract a bigger audience or create more awareness or even in a subtle way, making your product feel more important to the people who do watch it on TV and making that pay-per-view feel like it’s must-see. Now, a large part of that is booking, and I’m not going to deny that. To a large extent, that was a failure in TNA and WCW and occasionally in WWE and AEW. There are storylines that are kind of weak, but there are also storylines in WWE and AEW that are really compelling and make up for it. But if you’re not marketing outside of the people that watch your show on a pretty consistent basis, that’s also a flaw.

Credit: 83 Weeks. H/T 411Mania.