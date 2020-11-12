During a recent episode of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff spoke on the booking style of Dusty Rhodes. Here’s what he had to say:

It was a Dusty initiative, as many of the big, headline main event matches were at this point in 1993. Dusty had a different way of looking at things, and he was looking for that Starrcade, he was looking for that WrestleMania, he was looking for that big event that could become a tentpole. I want to be so careful about how I say this because sometimes I listen to our shows back and I made a statement and I know what I meant when I said it, but it comes off a little differently. I don’t think Dusty was the long-term strategic storyteller that he probably would’ve liked to have been. Dusty thought in terms of the next big event, the next big headline. Perhaps, and this is just a perhaps – perhaps it’s because Dusty came up in a part of the country where weekly territories dominating the scene.

So, you’d have your big match, you’d have your finish or you’d have something happen that led you to next Saturday, whereas pay-per-view was more of a monthly territory. It was TV, TV, pay-per-view. As a result of that weekly education and that base of experience and as a performer and having so much success in weekly territories around the Southeast in particular and in Texas, the idea of the elongated storylines that lasted not just weeks but months, it was not something that came naturally to Dusty. What did come naturally to Dusty was his vision for big events as opposed to strong story – not that Dusty didn’t come up with some great strong stories – he did. The majority I think of Dusty’s creative thought process was probably dedicated to what’s the next big huge hit we can conjure up and create. I think Battlebowl was an example of that.