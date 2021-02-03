During a recent episode of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff spoke on Harlem Heat’s legacy in WCW. Here’s what he had to say:

They deserve to be. No question about it. Booker T, Stevie Ray, Harlem Heat, absolutely deserve to be in that conversation. It’s unfortunate sometimes that they’re not. I’m not making excuses for anybody – wrestling fans or otherwise – but I do attribute a lot of that to so much happened in such a short period of time during Harlem Heat’s run in WCW. Good and bad, by the way. Most of it good for Harlem Heat. But sometimes, it was a blur, and it doesn’t stand out as much. There wasn’t as much focus on Harlem Heat and the success they were having and their journey through WCW because there was so much other stuff going on at the same time.

I don’t think it’s because of any lack of respect or anything else, sometimes I just think timing works really well for you. In many respects, timing was really good for Harlem Heat. A lot of great things happened to them – they made a lot of money, they had a lot of success, they got to work with some great teams, and they were on national platform that had record ratings. Those were all the great things that happened because of timing. Unfortunately, because of all those great things going on at the time, it’s easy to forget sometimes just how far Harlem Heat came from the beginning to the middle to the end in WCW because the beginning and end were about four years in reality. It doesn’t take anything away from what they accomplished, it’s just the context of perception in that case.