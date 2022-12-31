Eric Bischoff made an appearance on Insight with Chris Van Vliet to discuss a wide range of topics.

During it, he talked about being able to appear on WWE and AEW television in recent years. He has exchanged words with AEW President Tony Khan and criticized his booking decisions.

“Yeah that one (the AEW relationship) is not as good anymore, but that was my choice. I knew when I said what I was going to say that it would be the last time I get invited there. I was fine with that. I don’t worry about it. It is what it is. But when I was bouncing back between WWE and AEW, the first time I got a call from AEW, I called Bruce Prichard. I said that I just want to let you know out of courtesy and respect for our friendship, I am still tight with Bruce, please let Vince know if he has got a question about this or an issue, please give me a shout. If not, I am going to go ahead. I got the word back to go and have a ball. It’s just communication and common courtesy.”

