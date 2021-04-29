During a recent episode of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff spoke on Jim Ross almost joining TNA. Here’s what he had to say:

It wasn’t a rumor with Jim Ross. I was part of the conversation, and I think I was the one that gave Jim’s contact information to Dixie. It was a real conversation, and I may have initiated that conversation to a certain degree and fully supportive of it. It didn’t work out, and Jim ultimately decided not to join TNA. I think Jim even made a trip to the ranch in Texas to meet Bob and Janice Carter. That’s how serious it got.

Credit: 83 Weeks. H/T 411Mania.