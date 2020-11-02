During a recent episode of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff revealed that he thinks the NWA resurrection has been a mistake. Here’s what he had to say:

It was such a cluster f***. Certain people felt strongly that the NWA had value. I was not one of them, partly because I just had no exposure to it. NWA was not on my radar. It didn’t exist in my mind. I didn’t understand it – why people were so desperate to hold onto this craziness. There was such a cloud over the intellectual property surrounding that belt, and there still is.

The whole NWA– sorry Billy Corgan, Nick Aldis. Nick, I love you. Billy, I wish you nothing but the best, but this whole resurrect the NWA thing was a mistake just because that NWA title has been drugged through the sewage for so many years. This was WCW right in the middle of it. I didn’t understand it then. It was such a cluster.