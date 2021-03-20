During a recent episode of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff spoke on why AEW dropped the ball with the way that they introduced Christian Cage. Here’s what he had to say:

I was disappointed for Christian in particular. This is where the art of being a promoter comes in. It’s an art, and this is where instinct comes in. Creating an expectation or creating anticipation, therein lies the art in promotion. Making people want to see, making people want to feel. That’s the art part and the biggest part of being successful in anything in entertainment. Managing anticipation or expectation is the most important thing you can do when you’re planning for a big moment. You want to get people excited about it but you have to manage that.

If you fail to manage the velocity of all that enthusiasm and you under-deliver this much based on unrealistic expectations, by the way, that you have created – you have created those unrealistic expectations and when you aren’t able to fulfill them, it’s a letdown. It’s a reality. It doesn’t matter what business you are in. Had Christian just shown up in an impactful way without any advertisement, without any promotion, without any expectation or anticipation, guess what would’ve happened? He would’ve been the hottest topic of conversation for the next two months. The audience would’ve looked at Christian from an entirely different perspective or angle. ‘Holy shit!’ Because they would’ve been getting something they didn’t expect or anticipate.