During a recent episode of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff revealed that he enjoyed that presentation of the Cain Velasquez/Brock Lesnar angle, but that Cain lacked the personality to become a major player in the WWE. Here’s what he had to say:

Very cool story. What a contrast too – you look at the scene that preceded it, you’ve got Kofi getting eaten alive in seven seconds, so you’ve got all the heat and anger and people were pissed off at what he did to Kofi, creatively and business-wise, unfortunately. Then shortly thereafter, you have a guy who, your words not mine, beat the shit out of Brock Lesnar – what I liked most about it was Brock Lesnar being a chicken shit heel. That to me, that’s the best. That made everything worth it because you don’t see that or expect that…….I thought that part of it was great. I questioned Cain’s condition when I saw him but it didn’t take away – I was a little surprised and taken aback that he wasn’t in better shape, but it didn’t take anything away in my opinion. And the way Brock and Paul both sold it to make it work. I think it was great.

I think the name Cain Velasquez – when you go back and watch his fight with Brock, it would be easy for anyone to get excited about Cain. But unlike Tyson Fury, who was kind of born to be a wrestler – although he happens to be a world champion boxer……you didn’t get a sense that [Cain’s] heart was in it or that he was born for professional wrestling. You got a sense that he was born to kick your ass and he was born for UFC, but he didn’t have that larger-than-life presence or character that you can just sense from someone who really should be in the professional wrestling business. Cain didn’t have it. I wasn’t surprised when he was let go, and I would’ve been more surprised had they kept him around. I just don’t think he was mentally or emotionally cut out for sports entertainment.