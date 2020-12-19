During a recent episode of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff spoke on how he would have booked Bret Hart and Goldberg’s feud in 1999. Here’s what he had to say:

Now I’m gonna be guilty of the same thing I accuse other people of doing, so I’m going to disclaimer it that this is 2020 hindsight and I’m a genius after the fact. One of the things I did know, it was apparent that Bill had reached the point where the undefeated streak – you just couldn’t play that out anymore. Bill was getting to the point where he had more of a skill set in the ring. When we first introduced Bill, he could do two or three things really, really well, and relatively safely. And we got him over, and it worked. We worked around what he didn’t know, creatively and otherwise.

But by 1999, it got to the point where the guy was gonna have to learn how to have a 15 or 20-minute match at some point if he’s going to work with people other than enhancement talent. This is so hard for me because it’s so phony, but I’d like to believe that perhaps I would’ve gone along with the match with Bret going over because it would’ve been time, possibly with Goldberg turning heel because he’d played his window-crashing, locker-busting, insane ex-NFL player out. He’d played that character out, and there was nowhere else to go with it. And him being a heel as a result of a loss to Bret Hart would’ve probably caught my attention.