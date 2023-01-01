WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff recently appeared on Chris Van Vliet’s “INSIGHT” podcast and commented on how AEW World Champion MJF plays the heel role. Bischoff said:

“I have jeans older than him! He’s so good. I think the reason, well there are many reasons, but one of the reasons is that he lives it. A lot of guys that play heels on TV don’t play heels in real life and don’t want to be. It’s human nature, no one wants to be hated. I think wrestling in particular, it’s not like being an actor. You can be a villain in a movie, and everyone knows you are just playing a movie. But in wrestling, when you’re a villain in wrestling they think you are a villain in real life. It’s true though, isn’t it.”

Below is the full interview with Bischoff:

