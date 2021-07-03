During a recent episode of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff spoke on Scott Hall and Kevin Nash’s initial reaction to Hulk Hogan being the third man in the nWo. Here’s what he had to say:

Scott was chill. He was like, ‘Dude, Hulk Hogan, he’s the shit.’ He was cool with it. He had that laid-back approach to it and saw the opportunity because Scott is a very smart guy when it comes to the wrestling industry. He knew it was gonna be big. Kevin was really excited. So, early on, there were no issues about it. Later, it would become a little challenging because of the different personalities and egos and getting three people who have kind of been singles stars in their own right to work together consistently night after night. That was a bit of a challenge. But going into it, they were thrilled.

You can listen HERE.

Credit: 83 Weeks. H/T 411Mania.