During a recent episode of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff discussed Hulk Hogan getting booed during his feud with Ric Flair in 1994. Here’s what he had to say:

I think it’s fair to say that there was a segment of the fans that were booing Hulk not only because he was their guy vs. our guy, but there was a genuine blow back from the whole steroid thing. That didn’t come without a cost. Obviously, it hurt WWF at the time and Vince and it took a big chunk out of Hulk too. So, I think it’s fair to say that there was a percentage of the audience that was like angry because of the whole steroid thing and the disillusion of it – they weren’t angry, but they were angry at being disillusioned. So you got a percentage of the negative heel reaction was part of that. How much? I don’t know. But I think the largest portion was because it was their guy vs. our guy. And by the way, that was one of the things I was most excited about because that’s a storytelling opportunity. Fuck, give me that all day long. But yeah there was a portion that was our guy vs. their guy and there was a portion of that audience that was like ‘Fuck you’ after the steroid trial. There was some residual heat there, no doubt about it.

You can listen HERE.

Credit: 83 Weeks. H/T 411Mania.