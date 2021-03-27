During his interview with Chris Van Vliet, Eric Bischoff spoke on why he doesn’t consider there to be a real rivalry between NXT and AEW. Here’s what he had to say:

No, it’s not. It is in the sense that they’re head to head. But let’s be real, AEW, what you see on Wednesday night is the cream of the AEW crop. What you see on NXT is not the cream of the WWE crop. It’s the developmental arm of WWE. It’s not its top stars. You’ll see the top stars of AEW on Wednesday, but you will not see the top stars on NXT on Wednesday. Until that changes, it’s kind of a spitball fight more than a war.

You can listen HERE.

Credit: Chris Van Vliet. H/T 411Mania.