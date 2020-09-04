During a recent episode of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff aimed to dispel the notion that Hulk Hogan wasn’t liked backstage during his time with TNA. Here’s what he had to say:

He would talk to anybody. He hung out with everybody, he ate with everybody, he didn’t isolate himself, and he didn’t carry himself like a big star. The opposite of that was true. I didn’t see anybody who wasn’t genuinely excited to interact with Hulk Hogan. Now somebody may say ‘Well of course that’s the way they acted because they didn’t want anybody to dislike them or they didn’t wanna get any heat so they pretended to like Hulk Hogan.’ I guess maybe. But you can see through that kind of garbage pretty easily. I could see how excited people were to talk to Hulk and get his opinions of their finish or get his opinions on the way to lay out a match or just to talk about wrestling in general. He was always surrounded by people that wanted to hang with him and talk to him, whether it was about the matches or the business in general or just about life. He was one of the most sociable people backstage.

Credit: 83 Weeks. H/T 411Mania.