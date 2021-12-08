WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff recently spoke with Renee Paquette on her “Oral Sessions” podcast and was asked where he sees AEW in five years.

“I have no idea and I don’t think anybody has an idea,” Bischoff said. “TV is changing so fast. Let’s just assume for the sake of this question and discussion everything pretty much stays the same. Streaming platforms, the relationship between current streaming and TV, everything stays the same. Based on what I can see, admittedly, I don’t know what’s going on behind the scenes, I don’t know what the larger strategy is if there is one. I have no idea. I’m just sitting on the outside, watching it like everybody else.”

While Bischoff isn’t sure about the future of AEW, he is more sure about WWE’s future. Bischoff believes WWE is headed for a sale. He wondered who would run the company if WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon left.

“If you had asked me that question six months ago, I probably would’ve been able to answer it,” Bischoff said. “But right now, I’m leaning towards, I don’t know, Disneyworld? Like I said, six months ago we would’ve argued about this and I probably would’ve not budged on my position, but I’m becoming a little bit more open to the idea that it probably or could be at least partially true. And just look at the moves. And I also look behind the scenes. It’s like, we’ve all had this conversation in one shape or form. What happens if Vince leaves? If he goes out on the job, which is probably the way he’d want to go, or does he decide to buy a yacht and go to Barbados? Who’s going to step into that spot? Is it going to be Triple H? I don’t think so. He would’ve already been there. Is it going to be Stephanie? Been there, done that, she’s a mom now. Is Bruce Prichard going to do it? Who’s going to do it? Nick Khan, he’s in and out. He’s in there to make a deal happen and move on down the road.”

(H/T to WrestlingInc for the quotes)

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.