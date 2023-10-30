Eric Bischoff gave his thoughts on various topics on the latest episode of his Strictly Business podcast.

During it, Bischoff talked about John Cena’s current WWE run. The former WWE champion is slated to take on Solo Sikoa at this coming Saturday’s WWE Crown Jewel PLE.

“And he’s probably having more fun now than he had before 2018. Yeah, I get the sense just from the little bit that I’ve watched John recently that he’s just having a blast, and it just makes me so happy to see that, you know, that’s what you hope for when you see a guy like John Cena or Ric Flair or anybody, you want to see them go out there and just enjoy it and have fun doing it. Well, you know, with the Sag-Aftra. And he’s having fun doing it. It gets him back to the beginning. It brings him back to where it all started. And I just think it’s cool as hell.”

