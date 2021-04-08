During a recent episode of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff spoke on the WWE bringing in Logan Paul for Wrestlemania 37. Here’s what he had to say:

I like the Logan Paul angle. Oftentimes, getting a celebrity to participate in your show – we saw it recently with Bad Bunny, and I think overall it was pretty effective at least from what I can see. I think that was a good strategic move because it will bring a new set of eyes that typically might not have thought to even experience WWE to sample the product. That’s what that kind of move is all about – getting a new audience and new demographic to go, ‘Hey, I’m gonna check this out.’ That’s what that is for. That’s why you utilize influencers and celebrities. When we’re talking influencers…..those are the people that really have the power to bring a whole new set of eyeballs to your product. I think Logan Paul is a great choice because not only is he a major influencer, but loves to go in there and mix it up. He’s an amateur wrestler, so he’s got the ground game. Add to that, he’s taking his boxing training really seriously, so he’s very comfortable going in there. I think that’s one of the most logical celebrity acquisitions that I’ve seen in a long time.

Credit: 83 Weeks. H/T 411Mania.