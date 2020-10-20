During a recent episode of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff spoke highly of the WWE’s decision to bring back Halloween Havoc with NXT. Here’s what he had to say:

I think it’s great. Wrestling fans have a long memory and they love the legacy and the nostalgia and the history. And I think the fact that WWE is bringing back Halloween Havoc in whatever version is number one, paying homage to a great pay-per-view series. Halloween Havoc went on to become, at least in my opinion, one of the more important pay-per-views of the year for WCW. So, I think it’s great, and hopefully, it’ll be a tradition that continues long into the future.

