During a recent episode of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff spoke on the terrible leg injury that Sid Vicious suffered during the main event of a WCW PPV. Here’s what he had to say:

It was hard to watch. I know Sid is a controversial talent in some respects with wrestling fans. I’ve always enjoyed Sid. I get along with Sid from the first time I ever met him. I flew up to his house in Mississippi, and we got along great. We still get along great. I enjoy seeing him when we’re out on the road. He was an amazing specimen of a human being. The match itself was really, really hard to watch. Creatively, I think they should have brought the mystery man out sooner. Having him come in as late as he did into this match – I tried hard to make sense out of it and excuses for it, but I can’t. It was just too weird to be entertaining. When it was revealed the way it was revealed – it got a great pop because it was Road Warrior Animal. The crowd is gonna react. But from a creative point of view, it was really, really not an effective way to use Animal in my opinion. This was a tough one to watch for me.

