Eric Bischoff On Sting & His WWE Run

During a recent interview with Sportskeeda, Eric Bischoff expressed the issues that he had with the way that the WWE booked Sting during his run with the company. Here’s what he had to say:

I’m of two minds on that question. On the one hand, I think they did everything, they meaning the WWE, did everything they could to create a moment, a very memorable moment for Sting and for fans of Sting and WCW in general, an amazing spectacle. I think, creatively, was it the best way to possibly finish Sting’s career in the ring? I guess it’s objective, I didn’t think so. I think a lot of fans that were big fans of Sting’s might not have thought so, and that doesn’t mean that Sting would have had to get a win over Triple H or anything like that, but I just mean the general feeling people had when they walked away. If you’re a Sting fan and a WCW fan, how did you feel when that was over? Probably a little like me, happy for Steve [Borden] and Sting the character, to get that moment, to get that’s recognition, I know for a fact it was overwhelming to him in a really spiritual way almost for Steve. But I’m sure it could have ended differently, I don’t know.

