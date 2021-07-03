During a recent episode of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff spoke on the backstage atmosphere after Hulk Hogan’s heel turn in WCW. Here’s what he had to say:

Ridiculously good. Everybody – Scott, Kevin, Hulk, and the entire crew was beside themselves with how well this thing turned out and how people reacted to it. It was indescribable really. I’ve never experienced anything like that since or before….[Hogan] was overjoyed. Of course you’re relieved. It was a big moment for him and as confident as he appeared to be – I think he was trying to convince himself he was confident when he got to the building because he was more intense and focused – there had to be the fear of the unknown. There had to be the excitement because I think in his heart, he knew it was going to work. But it’s still the fear of the unknown. What if it didn’t quite get the reaction he thought it would? You always have that with what you’re doing. But when he came out of there, he was floating.

Credit: 83 Weeks. H/T 411Mania.