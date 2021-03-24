During a recent episode of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff spoke on the backstage reaction to the match between Sting and Jeff Hardy that saw Hardy too intoxicated to compete. Here’s what he had to say:

The overwhelming fog that settled in backstage was disappointment for Sting. I think everybody put themselves in his shoes because it was a horrible position for Sting to have been in at that stage of his career and at his level of stardom. It was embarrassing and undeserved. I think it reflected a lack of professionalism within the entire TNA organization from top to bottom. I think people were genuinely sad for Jeff. Despite the fact he did something very stupid and selfish, people liked Jeff. They had a lot of respect for Jeff. I think it was disappointment for Sting, and sadness for Jeff. It was just really sad more than anything.

You can listen HERE.

Credit: 83 Weeks. H/T 411Mania.