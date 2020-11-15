During a recent episode of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff spoke on the issues with WCW during the early 1990s, stating that they were more structural than talent-based. Here’s what he had to say:

I didn’t look at it as a talent problem as much as I looked at it as a structural WCW problem. Marketing, promotion, positioning. Once you throw in the towel and quit trying to figure out why you’re a distant number 2– why isn’t the audience coming? Until you start having those conversations with each other, you’re basically throwing in the towel and accepting the fact that you’re always going to be a 2nd run. I was either too naïve or too stubborn to fall into that way of thinking.

One of the reasons I was the antichrist of WCW was because my opinion of what WCW needed to do was so alien and 180 degrees from what everybody internally in WCW [wanted to do]. I felt like we were too southern, we were too small. We didn’t position ourselves, even with our characters, the way we needed to position ourselves.