During a recent episode of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff spoke on criticism of the WWE creative process. Here’s what he had to say:

If there is a perception out there that wrestlers don’t really have a voice in their creative in WWE and it’s really all up to the writers, that’s not accurate. I can only tell you about the very brief period of time I was involved in the creative process back in 2019, but talent would often go to the writers with their ideas. It was up to the writers to help shape that idea. No matter how great you are as a performer and how much experience you’ve had, it doesn’t necessarily mean you’re that great at putting together an extended storyline that fits into the framework for what you need for television. As a talent, you could go to a writer that understood the basic building blocks of a great story and say, ‘I’ve got this great idea between me and this person over here.’ And it was up to that writer to work with that talent and come up with an idea that makes sense and then present that idea ultimately to Vince McMahon. I saw that a lot.

Credit: 83 Weeks. H/T 411Mania.