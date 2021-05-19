During a recent episode of Foundation Radio, Eric Bischoff spoke on where he thinks cinematic matches will fit in going forward in wrestling. Here’s what he had to say:

The cinematic match doesn’t provide for the immediate emotional charge that a live audience delivers to the product. I think we’ll see more of them, and they’ll become a regular feature a couple of times per year. I think they’ll improve in quality to the point where they will be mini-movies. But I don’t see them replacing two or three hours [of television].