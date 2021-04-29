During a recent episode of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff discussed TNA Lockdown as a concept. Here’s what he had to say:

God forbid we step into the common sense zone and wake up one day and say if we’re gonna put all these matches in a cage – every match on the pay-per-view is in a cage – let’s plan ahead for at least three months and decide who we’re gonna match up. Let’s escalate each of those feuds to the point where there’s no alternative but to put these matches in a cage because of everything that had happened before. They didn’t do that. They just threw this shit up against the wall and said it’s in a cage and it’s a TNA tradition. I tried to talk them out of doing this every year to the point where I was almost escorted out of the TNA offices. Dixie would get so mad at me, and so would most everybody else. They all had voices and went, ‘That’s a TNA tradition. Lockdown, our fans look forward to that.’

You can listen HERE.

Credit: 83 Weeks. H/T 411Mania.